Liam Neeson Has Hilarious Reaction to Meryl Streep Taking Over Aslan in Narnia

Left: KCS Presse / MEGA, Right: MEGA

Liam Neeson has given Meryl Streep his blessing to take on the role of Aslan in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Narnia movie, even though he wasn’t initially aware that a new adaptation was in the works.

The actor, who famously voiced the great lion in three previous Chronicles of Narnia films, learned about Streep’s casting during an interview with ScreenRant.

According to Deadline, Neeson was asked whether he’d seen the trailer for Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew. He admitted he hadn’t heard about the project before the interviewer brought it up.

Reaction to Streep’s Casting

When Liam Neeson learned that Streep would be voicing Aslan, he immediately connected the character to his religious symbolism in C.S. Lewis’s fantasy novels.

“Meryl is playing Jesus Christ? Well, if you’re gonna make Christ a lady, nobody better than Meryl,” Neeson said.

As Variety reported, the actor’s response reflected the significance of Aslan’s role in the beloved fantasy series.

Aslan is widely understood to represent a Christ-like figure, with the character’s story exploring sacrifice, resurrection, and redemption. The lion is extremely important to Lewis’ fantasy world.

Neeson Previously Voiced Aslan

Streep has some big paws to fill.

Liam Neeson first brought Aslan to life in 2005’s The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. He returned to the role for Prince Caspian in 2008 and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader in 2010.

His deep, commanding voice helped establish Aslan as a reassuring presence for audiences, particularly during the franchise’s most emotional moments.

Now, Streep will offer a new interpretation of the character for a different generation of Narnia fans.

Gerwig’s Vision for Aslan

Gerwig’s upcoming film adapts The Magician’s Nephew, which explores the origins of the magical world of Narnia. Although the novel was published sixth in Lewis’s series, its story takes place before the events of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Gerwig wanted an actor who could bring wisdom, emotional depth, and childlike wonder to Aslan.

The filmmaker previously worked with Streep on Little Women in 2019.

Streep has also reportedly taken inspiration from David Bowie for Aslan’s visual design, suggesting that this version of the lion could look quite different from previous adaptations.

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew is scheduled to arrive in theaters on February 12th, 2027, before making its Netflix debut on April 2nd, 2027.

With Streep stepping into one of the franchise’s most recognizable roles, the upcoming adaptation is shaping up to be a major fantasy release.

Liam Neeson’s reaction may have been brief, but his approval adds a new connection between the original series and Gerwig’s new take on Lewis’s classic story.