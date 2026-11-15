Snellville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital floors to home care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.

Employer: Piedmont HealthCare (Eastside Medical Center)

Piedmont HealthCare (Eastside Medical Center) Location: Snellville, GA

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed (sign-on bonus up to $2,500 may be available)

Work on a 21-bed acute Med Surg/Stroke overflow unit with a wide mix of adult patients. Great fit if you like a fast-paced team setting and want to grow alongside nurses, therapists, and other clinical staff; no experience required, just BLS and a passion for patient care.

Employer: PT Solutions Physical Therapy

Location: 1575 Scenic Hwy, Ste 100, Snellville, GA 30078

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$110,000/year base, plus monthly incentive bonuses and potential sign-on bonus up to $30,000 (in select locations)

Outpatient PT role with a diverse caseload (orthopedic, sports, neuro, pelvic health) and a strong focus on training and career growth. Comes with a structured 6-week onboarding, free CE, mentorship, and a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with company contribution.

Employer: Opulent Private Care Services

Location: Snellville, GA (in-home)

Type: Not specified (ongoing in-home assignment)

Not specified (ongoing in-home assignment) Projected Pay: $50.00–$55.00 per hour

Provide one-on-one skilled nursing for a medically fragile toddler in the Georgia Pediatric Program (GAPP). Ideal if you want steady hours in a home setting, using skills like G-tube care, suctioning, breathing treatments, and close family communication.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Snellville tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.