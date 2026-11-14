⚠️ Thai Kitchen Sushi Bar in Snellville fails health inspection with 35

Thai Kitchen Sushi Bar at 2218 Main St E, Snellville, GA 30078 received a score of 35 out of 100 on a Georgia Department of Public Health inspection on 11/04/2026.

Inspectors found multiple problems, including:

Poor handwashing and blocked/incorrect use of hand sinks

Raw fish stored over ready-to-eat foods

stored over ready-to-eat foods Sanitizer too weak and “clean” dishes still dirty

too weak and “clean” dishes still dirty Foods held without time labels or date labels

or Shellfish tags not kept for 90 days

not kept for 90 days Chemicals and medicine stored near food

stored near food No allergen disclosure for customers

for customers Dirty shelving, equipment, walls, and floors

Some issues were fixed during the visit, but several must be corrected by 11/13/2026. The report notes that a follow-up inspection will be done within 10 days, and that the restaurant’s permit may be suspended if violations aren’t corrected or if there are two unsatisfactory scores in a row.