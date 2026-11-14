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⚠️ Snellville Thai Kitchen Sushi Bar scores 35 on health check
⚠️ Thai Kitchen Sushi Bar in Snellville fails health inspection with 35
Thai Kitchen Sushi Bar at 2218 Main St E, Snellville, GA 30078 received a score of 35 out of 100 on a Georgia Department of Public Health inspection on 11/04/2026.
Inspectors found multiple problems, including:
- Poor handwashing and blocked/incorrect use of hand sinks
- Raw fish stored over ready-to-eat foods
- Sanitizer too weak and “clean” dishes still dirty
- Foods held without time labels or date labels
- Shellfish tags not kept for 90 days
- Chemicals and medicine stored near food
- No allergen disclosure for customers
- Dirty shelving, equipment, walls, and floors
Some issues were fixed during the visit, but several must be corrected by 11/13/2026. The report notes that a follow-up inspection will be done within 10 days, and that the restaurant’s permit may be suspended if violations aren’t corrected or if there are two unsatisfactory scores in a row.
More Info: Thai Kitchen Sushi Bar in Snellville receives a 35...
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