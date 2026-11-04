🏥 Snellville Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to MD

Snellville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both seasoned clinicians and folks just starting out. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.

Employer: Piedmont Healthcare

Piedmont Healthcare Location: Snellville, GA (Piedmont Eastside hospital)

(Piedmont Eastside hospital) Type: Full-time

Salary: Highly competitive + wRVU-based incentives (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Lead and grow a neurosciences program with access to state-of-the-art technology in a large, mission-driven health system. Includes comprehensive benefits, 401(k) with employer contribution, educational stipend up to 18 months before start, and support from an established team of neurosurgeons and neuro specialists.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Snellville, GA

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

Pay: $2,834 per week (package based on 10-hour shifts)

(package based on 10-hour shifts) Why it’s worth a look: 13–16 week contract with aggressive compensation, day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and tax-free stipends for those who qualify. Great fit if you have 1+ year Cath Lab experience and want strong travel perks plus 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: BY YOUR SIDE Autism Therapy Services

Location: Snellville, GA

Type: Full-time & Part-time options

Starting Pay: $22/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Work 1:1 with kids and young adults with autism in center, home, and community settings, with paid RBT certification, paid training, no weekends, 5+ weeks of paid time off, immediate pay access, and a clear career growth path. Great entry point if you’re new to ABA but eager to learn and grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Snellville tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.