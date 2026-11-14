Smyrna’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Food Lion

Food Lion Location: Smyrna, TN (11459 Old Nashville Hwy)

Type: Full-time, Evening Manager

Salary: Not listed

Lead the store in the evenings, from customer service and safety to cash control and staffing. Good fit if you’ve managed a department before and want a step up into full-store leadership.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Smyrna, TN

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16.00 – $23.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/13/2027

Help run the store when managers aren’t on site, support the crew, and keep customers happy. Comes with access to dental, vision, wellness resources, discounts, and other benefits for eligible part-timers.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 219 S Lowry St, Smyrna, TN 37167

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role helping customers, running the register, stocking shelves, unloading trucks, and keeping the store clean. Offers benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance for eligible employees.

Employer: Planet Fitness (Ohana Growth Partners)

Location: Smyrna, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of front desk, membership sales, and cleaning in a “Judgement Free Zone” gym setting. Includes perks like a free Black Card membership, 401(k) with potential employer match, and room to grow into management.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.