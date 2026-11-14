Smyrna’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work and lots of room to move up. Here are a few solid spots hiring right now in town.

Employer: McDonald's (franchise location)

McDonald's (franchise location) Location: Smyrna, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (not listed)

Lead shifts, coach crew members, and keep things running smoothly so guests get fast, friendly service. This role stands out for tuition assistance up to $3,500, health insurance options, paid vacation, and clear paths to grow your management career.

Employer: McDonald's (franchise location)

McDonald's (franchise location) Location: Smyrna, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (not listed)

Help open and run a brand-new McDonald’s location, leading shifts and supporting the team. This posting highlights 15–25 days paid vacation, 10 paid holidays, an 8-week sabbatical every 10 years, tuition assistance, and full medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes (franchise bakery)

Nothing Bundt Cakes (franchise bakery) Location: Smyrna, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Keep the bakery clean and running so the team can bake. This is a good fit if you want flexible hours, a casual dress code (T-shirts and sneakers), employee discounts on cake, and a fun, social place to work.

Employer: Captain D’s

Location: Smyrna, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00–$20.00 per hour, plus quarterly bonuses

Run shifts, lead the crew, and make sure guests have a great experience. This role offers paid vacation and sick time, free meals on duty, health benefits, 401(k), bonuses, and strong promotion-from-within culture (75% of General Managers started in-house).

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.