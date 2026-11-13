Smyrna’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with new plants and suppliers growing fast. If you like hands-on work and steady schedules, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nalco Water, An Ecolab Company

Nalco Water, Location: Smyrna, TN (on-site at major manufacturing sites)

(on-site at major manufacturing sites) Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.)

Pay: $19.23/hour (range listed $39,900–$59,800/year)

Work on air and water quality systems in paint booths and other production areas at large manufacturing plants. This is a great fit if you like troubleshooting equipment, doing basic lab tests, and having a steady weekday schedule with strong benefits from a global company.

Employer: NICE-PAK PRODUCTS LLC

Location: Smyrna, TN

Type: Full-time (onsite in a GMP manufacturing environment)

Full-time (onsite in a GMP manufacturing environment) Pay: Not listed

Support the quality team by managing SOPs, training records, and annual product reviews for drug and cosmetic products. Good for someone organized with lab skills, strong Excel and SAP experience, and an interest in FDA/cGMP work.

Employer: Fixx Energy

Location: Smyrna, TN

Type: Full-time , 12-hour shifts (day, night, and weekend options)

, 12-hour shifts (day, night, and weekend options) Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Run automated equipment in a state-of-the-art battery factory making energy storage system batteries. Entry-level friendly with clean, temperature-controlled production, 12-hour shifts, and solid benefits like 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.