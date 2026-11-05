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📋 Smyrna TN Admin Jobs: Multiple Front Desk & Office Roles
Smyrna’s admin and front desk jobs are busy and growing, especially in healthcare and logistics. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these openings are worth a look.
Patient Service/Front Desk Coordinator
Employer: MyEyeDr.
Location: Smyrna, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Front desk role in an eye care office, handling check-in/check-out, phones, scheduling, and insurance questions. No optical experience needed — they offer training, benefits, PTO from day one, and chances to cross-train into other roles.
Patient Services Representative – Pediatric Dental Office
Employer: Chord Specialty Dental Partners (Cumberland Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics)
Location: Smyrna, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17–$19/hour, based on experience
Schedule: Mon–Thu 7:45 am–5:00 pm; Fri 7:45 am–1:00 pm
Be the first smile families see at a busy kids’ dental office. You’ll manage check-ins, scheduling, insurance verification, payments, and daily reports, with solid benefits, PTO, and room to grow into trainer, supervisor, or office leadership roles.
Office Supervisor
Employer: Estes Express Lines
Location: Smyrna, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the office side of a transportation service center, supervising clerical staff, handling payroll, reports, and customer issues. Good fit if you have LTL transportation experience, strong leadership skills, and like a fast-paced, high-volume environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway — local employers often hire fast when they see a good fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.