🔧 Multiple Smyrna Building & Grounds Jobs From $14/hr

Smyrna has steady demand for folks who keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and seeing instant results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG) Location: Smyrna, TN

Pay: Starting from $14.00/hr

Type: Part-time

Setting: Long-term care facility

This role focuses on cleaning resident rooms, bathrooms, and common areas to keep the facility safe and welcoming. Comes with free telemedicine, prescription discounts, EAP, and other benefits (like potential vacation and health coverage) depending on eligibility.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG) Location: Smyrna, TN

Pay: Starting from $14.00/hr

Type: Part-time

Setting: Long-term care facility

You’ll collect, wash, dry, fold, and distribute linens and clothing, helping keep residents stocked with clean items. Similar benefits to the Housekeeper role, plus on-the-job training and room to grow.

Employer: The Waters of Smyrna

Location: Smyrna, TN

Pay: “Excellent Pay” (exact rate not listed)

Type: Full-time

This job mixes laundry and housekeeping in a senior care setting, helping keep resident rooms and facility areas clean. Perks include PayActiv, tuition reimbursement, flexible scheduling, paid birthdays, vacation (with cash-out option), and paid sick time.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.