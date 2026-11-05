🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Smyrna, TN

Smyrna’s hospitality scene is busy right now, with hotels and restaurants looking for friendly people who like fast‑paced work. If you enjoy serving guests, there are a few solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes (franchise location)

Nothing Bundt Cakes (franchise location) Location: Smyrna, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Bake specialty cakes, learn the recipes, and keep the kitchen running smoothly. This role offers opportunity for advancement, employee discounts on cake, a flexible schedule, and a fun, casual dress code (think T‑shirts and sneakers).

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchise)

(independent franchise) Location: Smyrna, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact amount not listed)

Lead a crew during your shift, handle scheduling, food safety, and customer service, and help the restaurant hit its goals. This job comes with paid vacation, health insurance options, and tuition assistance up to $3,500, plus structured leadership training.

Employer: MCR Hotels

Location: Home2/Tru by Hilton Nashville Smyrna – Smyrna, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support two Hilton‑brand hotels by leading teams, checking rooms and public spaces, and keeping guests happy and operations on track. This role is great if you have hotel or restaurant leadership experience and want weekly pay, hotel discounts, PTO, health/dental/vision after 30 days, retirement options, and clear paths for career growth.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.