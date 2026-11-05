undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Smyrna, TN Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With Perks & Growth
Smyrna’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want a flexible side job or a full-time leadership role. Here are a few standout openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Retail Sales Associate – Sun Tan City
- Employer: Glow Brands (Sun Tan City)
- Location: Smyrna, TN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.00–$15.00 per hour (base pay plus performance bonuses)
Fun, high-energy salon role helping clients pick tanning and wellness services. Flexible schedule, casual dress, free tanning & spa services, daily pay options, 401(k) with company match, and room to move up if you want more hours or leadership.
Retail Manager / Salon Director – Sun Tan City
- Employer: Glow Brands / Sun Tan City
- Location: Smyrna, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $40,000–$45,000 per year
Lead the salon team, handle hiring and scheduling, and drive sales while keeping the salon running smoothly. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, daily pay, free tanning & wellness services, and lots of training and advancement opportunities.
Note: The STC Consolidated Operations LLC posting on Indeed is the same Sun Tan City Retail Manager role, just listed under a different employer name.
Field Store Associate – Sherwin-Williams (at Lowe’s)
- Employer: Sherwin-Williams
- Location: Lowe’s #1626, 410 Genie Ln, Smyrna, TN 37167
- Type: Part-time (weekdays/afternoons/weekends, schedule based on business needs)
- Pay: Not listed
In-store paint expert role focused on helping Lowe’s customers, supporting the Pro Desk, and keeping the paint area looking sharp. You’ll learn Sherwin-Williams and Valspar products, help hit sales goals, and train Lowe’s staff on paint and application.
If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.