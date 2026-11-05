🛒 Smyrna, TN Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With Perks & Growth

Smyrna’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want a flexible side job or a full-time leadership role. Here are a few standout openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Glow Brands (Sun Tan City)

Glow Brands (Sun Tan City) Location: Smyrna, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$15.00 per hour (base pay plus performance bonuses)

Fun, high-energy salon role helping clients pick tanning and wellness services. Flexible schedule, casual dress, free tanning & spa services, daily pay options, 401(k) with company match, and room to move up if you want more hours or leadership.

Employer: Glow Brands / Sun Tan City

Location: Smyrna, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40,000–$45,000 per year

Lead the salon team, handle hiring and scheduling, and drive sales while keeping the salon running smoothly. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, daily pay, free tanning & wellness services, and lots of training and advancement opportunities.

Note: The STC Consolidated Operations LLC posting on Indeed is the same Sun Tan City Retail Manager role, just listed under a different employer name.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Lowe’s #1626, 410 Genie Ln, Smyrna, TN 37167

Type: Part-time (weekdays/afternoons/weekends, schedule based on business needs)

(weekdays/afternoons/weekends, schedule based on business needs) Pay: Not listed

In-store paint expert role focused on helping Lowe’s customers, supporting the Pro Desk, and keeping the paint area looking sharp. You’ll learn Sherwin-Williams and Valspar products, help hit sales goals, and train Lowe’s staff on paint and application.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.