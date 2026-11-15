Smyrna’s food scene is busy and hiring. Good mix of entry-level and experienced roles, with flexible hours and some solid benefits.

Employer: Tang Man Man

Tang Man Man Location: Smyrna, GA 30080

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $2.75/hour + tips

No experience needed and students are welcome. You’ll get training, flexible scheduling, an employee discount, and a friendly, in-person team environment.

Employer: Muss & Turner’s (Unsukay Restaurant Group)

Muss & Turner’s (Unsukay Restaurant Group) Location: Smyrna, GA 30080

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20–$22/hour

Great fit if you have 2+ years grilling experience and want to grow your skills. Offers health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO after 6 months, disability and life insurance, paid training, and dining discounts across their restaurants.

Employer: Burger King

Location: Smyrna, GA

Type: Likely full-time (shift leadership role)

Likely full-time (shift leadership role) Pay: Not listed

Lead a team and run shifts, focusing on guest service, sales, and operations. You’ll coach team members, handle cash and inventory, and support the General Manager, with evening, weekend, and holiday availability needed.

If something looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Smyrna spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.