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🚧 Smyrna, GA Construction Jobs – Multiple Skilled Openings
Smyrna’s construction scene is busy right now, especially on the commercial and healthcare side. If you work with your hands or love project numbers, there are some solid roles open.
Journeyman Electrician
- Employer: DPR Construction
- Location: Smyrna, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Install and troubleshoot electrical systems on complex commercial projects. You’ll read blueprints, keep tools and work areas safe, and follow strict safety rules. A Journeyman Electrician License and OSHA 10 (within 6 months) are required.
Foreman – Electrical
- Employer: DPR Construction
- Location: Smyrna, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a crew of electricians on large projects, handling daily assignments, materials, and safety. You’ll manage time cards and project paperwork while keeping work on schedule. Requires a Journeyman Electrician License and OSHA 30 (within 6 months).
Estimator
- Employer: Structor Group
- Location: Smyrna, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Office-based role pricing commercial and healthcare construction projects from early budgets through final bids. You’ll do takeoffs, review drawings, and work closely with the Director of Preconstruction. Perks include company-paid employee-only health premiums, 401(k) match up to 4%, and a $75/month phone allowance.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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