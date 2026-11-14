Smyrna’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands and local spots all hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Smyrna, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a retail leadership role where you help run the store, coach the team, and support hiring and training. Good fit if you have a few years of retail experience and want to grow into store management with benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid vacation.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Smyrna, GA 30080

Type: Part-time (listed as part time in posting)

(listed as part time in posting) Salary: Not listed

You’ll help customers find the right tech, do demos, and handle checkout and pickup orders. Comes with competitive pay, employee discounts, and benefits options, and only requires a few months of retail or fast-paced work experience.

Employer: Hibachi Express

Hibachi Express Location: Smyrna, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $12.00–$16.00 per hour

You’ll take counter, phone, online, and drive-thru orders, run the register, and pack food correctly in a fast-paced restaurant. They offer an employee discount and flexible schedule, and will train if you’re new but restaurant experience is a plus.

Employer: FedEx Office

FedEx Office Location: Smyrna, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay and benefits details linked in posting)

This role mixes customer service with hands-on work like printing, packing, and shipping. Good if you like variety, can lift boxes, and want a stable, full-time job with access to FedEx benefits.

Employer: PITTSBURGH PAINTS

Location: Smyrna, GA

Type: Full-time (on-site, ~45 hours/week)

Full-time (on-site, ~45 hours/week) Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store: sales, staffing, inventory, and customer relationships. This is a good step if you have retail experience and want full responsibility plus health, dental, 401(k), paid vacation and holidays, and more.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.