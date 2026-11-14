Smyrna has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. Here are a few local roles where you can make a real impact.

Employer: Highland Rivers Behavioral Health

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Location: Smyrna, GA (3830 South Cobb Dr SE, 30082)

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt (Mon–Fri, 8:00 am–5:00 pm, ~40 hrs/week)

(Mon–Fri, 8:00 am–5:00 pm, ~40 hrs/week) Category: Mental health, education, employment

Help adults work toward their education and job goals while they manage mental health challenges. Good fit if you have a 4-year degree, like structured weekday hours, and want to support people in building skills and independence.

Employer: A BRIGHTLIVING HOMECARE SERVICES

A BRIGHTLIVING HOMECARE SERVICES Location: Smyrna, GA 30080 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Shifts: Option A: 10:00 am–2:00 pm, Option B: 11:00 am–3:00 pm

Provide one-on-one companionship and supervision for an active 18-year-old young man—walks, games, and outings, plus calm support with occasional behavior challenges. Great if you have energy, patience, reliable transportation, and want a short daytime shift.

Employer: Highland Rivers Behavioral Health

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Location: Smyrna, GA

Type: Full-time

Focus: Community Access Group (1:1 support in the community)

Work one-on-one with adults with developmental disabilities out in the community—help with social skills, money management, shopping, transportation, meals, and personal care. Role includes daily documentation and teamwork with a treatment team, plus state health insurance, retirement with match, 4 weeks PTO, 10 holidays, and PSLF-eligible employer.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles open often in Smyrna.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.