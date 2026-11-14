⚠️ Share your input on Cobb Parkway pedestrian bridge plan

The Cobb County Department of Transportation, Cumberland CID, and the City of Smyrna are asking for public feedback on a proposed intersection improvement at Cobb Parkway and Tim Lee Way.

They’ve posted:

A Cobb Parkway Pedestrian Bridge Proposal with project details

with project details A Cobb Parkway Pedestrian Bridge – Project Survey to collect community input

If you live, work, shop, or travel near Cobb Parkway and Tim Lee Way, this is a chance to weigh in before decisions are made.

To participate, open the project proposal link, review the information, then fill out the online survey to share your thoughts on the plan.