Smyrna has some very special dogs hoping to find loving homes. All of these pups are with a local rescue and are looking for families who will give them time, training, and lots of love.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (male puppy)

(male puppy) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Shelters and Shelves Rescue - Smyrna Fosters

Location: Smyrna, GA

This little Boy is a tan fawn pit bull mix puppy who’s ready to grow up with a family of his own. As a young pup, he’ll need patient training, socialization, and plenty of playtime.

👉 Meet Boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (female puppy)

(female puppy) Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Shelters and Shelves Rescue - Smyrna Fosters

Location: Smyrna, GA

This sweet Girl is a cream-colored pit bull mix puppy. She’s young, so she’ll benefit from basic training, structure, and lots of gentle guidance as she learns about the world.

👉 Meet Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult (female)

(female) Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Shelters and Shelves Rescue - Smyrna Fosters

Location: Smyrna, GA

Runt Runt is a brown/chocolate adult pit bull mix. She’s past the tiny puppy stage and may be a good match if you’re looking for a more settled companion rather than a very young pup.

👉 Meet Runt Runt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (male puppy)

(male puppy) Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Shelters and Shelves Rescue - Smyrna Fosters

Location: Smyrna, GA

This Boy is a brown/chocolate pit bull mix puppy. Like any baby dog, he’ll need consistent training, social time, and a family ready for puppy energy.

👉 Meet Boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (female puppy)

(female puppy) Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Shelters and Shelves Rescue - Smyrna Fosters

Location: Smyrna, GA

Another listing for a cream Girl puppy with the same rescue. Check the photos and details on the site to see which little one tugs at your heart.

👉 Meet this Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (female puppy)

(female puppy) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Shelters and Shelves Rescue - Smyrna Fosters

Location: Smyrna, GA

This Girl is a tan/yellow/fawn pit bull mix puppy. She’s ready for a home that can give her training, structure, and lots of affection as she grows.

👉 Meet this Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Smyrna, GA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these rescue pups. Visit their online listings, reach out to Shelters and Shelves Rescue - Smyrna Fosters, and ask about meeting them in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.