Smyrna neighbors are giving away some sweet free items this week. If you have kids or grandkids, these could be perfect.

Item: Large Squishmallow stuffed animal

Large Squishmallow stuffed animal Condition: Used – Good ; needs a little cleaning at the bottom from being on the ground, otherwise clean

; needs from being on the ground, otherwise clean Category: Toys & Games → Stuffed Animals

Location: Smyrna, GA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Soft, cuddly, and free to a good home. A quick wash on the bottom and it should be ready for snuggles.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Blue Willow child’s tea set

Blue Willow child’s tea set Condition: Missing some pieces (from the owner’s childhood)

Missing some pieces (from the owner’s childhood) Extras: Display plate included

Pickup: Porch pickup only

Location: Smyrna / Vinings / Mableton area

Source: TrashNothing

Classic Blue Willow style tea set for pretend play or display. Not a full set, but still charming for kids or collectors.

👉 See this item on TrashNothing

(Photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/qAS8nYG)

Item: Unicorn-themed first birthday outfit

Unicorn-themed Includes: Onesie, tutu, headband, and shoes

Category: Baby & kids

Location: Oakdale Manor, Smyrna, GA

Source: Nextdoor

Adorable unicorn outfit for a little one’s first birthday photos or party, all pieces included.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Smyrna tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.