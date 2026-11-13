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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Smyrna Right Now
Smyrna neighbors are giving away some sweet free items this week. If you have kids or grandkids, these could be perfect.
Large Squishmallow
- Item: Large Squishmallow stuffed animal
- Condition: Used – Good; needs a little cleaning at the bottom from being on the ground, otherwise clean
- Category: Toys & Games → Stuffed Animals
- Location: Smyrna, GA
- Source: Facebook Marketplace
Soft, cuddly, and free to a good home. A quick wash on the bottom and it should be ready for snuggles.
Blue Willow Child’s Tea Set (Smyrna, Vinings, Mableton)
- Item: Blue Willow child’s tea set
- Condition: Missing some pieces (from the owner’s childhood)
- Extras: Display plate included
- Pickup: Porch pickup only
- Location: Smyrna / Vinings / Mableton area
- Source: TrashNothing
Classic Blue Willow style tea set for pretend play or display. Not a full set, but still charming for kids or collectors.
👉 See this item on TrashNothing
(Photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/qAS8nYG)
Unicorn First Birthday Outfit
- Item: Unicorn-themed first birthday outfit
- Includes: Onesie, tutu, headband, and shoes
- Category: Baby & kids
- Location: Oakdale Manor, Smyrna, GA
- Source: Nextdoor
Adorable unicorn outfit for a little one’s first birthday photos or party, all pieces included.
Free items in Smyrna tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.