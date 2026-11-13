Smyrna’s customer service scene is busy right now, from healthcare phones to auto service desks and paint counters. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles here.

Employer: Ridgeview Institute Smyrna

Ridgeview Institute Smyrna Location: Smyrna, GA (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: PRN (as needed)

PRN (as needed) Pay: About $22/hour + shift differentials

You’ll answer calls from people seeking mental health and addiction treatment, help route them to the right services, and document each call. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, comfortable with computers and multi-line phones, and want a mission-driven role with training and growth.

Employer: Lithia & Driveway (Wade Ford)

Location: Smyrna, GA (on-site at dealership)

(on-site at dealership) Type: Full-time

Pay: Base salary plus incentives (competitive, performance-based)

You’ll be the link between customers and technicians—writing repair orders, explaining services, and keeping people updated on their vehicles. Ideal if you have prior service advisor/writer experience, a polished, professional style, and want benefits, PTO, and growth in a big auto group.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Smyrna, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Hourly (range depends on experience; details in posting)

This role mixes customer service, light sales, and some physical work like stocking, tinting paint, and loading products (up to 50–70 lbs). Great if you like hands-on work, learning products, and want a well-known brand with training and benefits options.

Employer: NVA General Practice – Chastain Animal Clinic

Location: Smyrna, GA

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: About $16–$18/hour + potential bonuses

You’ll be the front desk face of the clinic—helping pet parents with check-ins, calls, and scheduling while supporting the medical team. Nice pick if you love animals, want steady hours, and like the idea of medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, and staff discounts.

Employer: VXI Global Solutions

Location: Morrow, GA (onsite) – commutable from Smyrna

– commutable from Smyrna Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $41,600/year (with overtime and incentives)

Handle customer questions and sales via live chat—no phone calls—while hitting service and sales goals. Good if you type fast, write clearly, and want paid training plus room to grow in a call center environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more openings nearby and clear paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.