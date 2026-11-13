undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Smyrna
🛒 Smyrna, GA Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now
3 days ago
Smyrna’s customer service scene is busy right now, from healthcare phones to auto service desks and paint counters. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles here.
Call Center Specialist (PRN) – Intake
- Employer: Ridgeview Institute Smyrna
- Location: Smyrna, GA (hospital setting)
- Type: PRN (as needed)
- Pay: About $22/hour + shift differentials
You’ll answer calls from people seeking mental health and addiction treatment, help route them to the right services, and document each call. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, comfortable with computers and multi-line phones, and want a mission-driven role with training and growth.
Service Advisor – Auto Dealership
- Employer: Lithia & Driveway (Wade Ford)
- Location: Smyrna, GA (on-site at dealership)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base salary plus incentives (competitive, performance-based)
You’ll be the link between customers and technicians—writing repair orders, explaining services, and keeping people updated on their vehicles. Ideal if you have prior service advisor/writer experience, a polished, professional style, and want benefits, PTO, and growth in a big auto group.
Store Associate – Paint & Retail
- Employer: Sherwin-Williams
- Location: Smyrna, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Hourly (range depends on experience; details in posting)
This role mixes customer service, light sales, and some physical work like stocking, tinting paint, and loading products (up to 50–70 lbs). Great if you like hands-on work, learning products, and want a well-known brand with training and benefits options.
Client Services Representative – Vet Clinic
- Employer: NVA General Practice – Chastain Animal Clinic
- Location: Smyrna, GA
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Pay: About $16–$18/hour + potential bonuses
You’ll be the front desk face of the clinic—helping pet parents with check-ins, calls, and scheduling while supporting the medical team. Nice pick if you love animals, want steady hours, and like the idea of medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, and staff discounts.
Chat Support Representative – Non-Voice
- Employer: VXI Global Solutions
- Location: Morrow, GA (onsite) – commutable from Smyrna
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $41,600/year (with overtime and incentives)
Handle customer questions and sales via live chat—no phone calls—while hitting service and sales goals. Good if you type fast, write clearly, and want paid training plus room to grow in a call center environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more openings nearby and clear paths to move up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.