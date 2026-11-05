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🎓 Several Smyrna, GA Education Jobs From Preschool to Program Chair
Smyrna is lining up some solid education roles, from early childhood to higher-ed program leadership. Most of these are school-year schedules, great if you like having summers more open.
FUTURE Elementary Associate Teacher (K-4)
- Employer: St. Benedict’s Episcopal School
- Location: Smyrna, GA
- Type: Full-time, 10-month (Aug–May), ~7:30am–4pm
- Salary: Not listed; pay based on degree and experience
- Timeline: Future role for 2027–2028 school year (interest list now)
Support a lead teacher with lesson plans, classroom management, and parent communication in K–4. Good fit if you’re early in your teaching career and want strong mentoring in a private school setting.
FUTURE Preschool Associate Teacher
- Employer: St. Benedict’s Episcopal School
- Location: Smyrna, GA
- Type: Full-time, 10-month (Aug–May), ~8am–2pm
- Salary: Not listed; pay based on degree and experience
- Timeline: Future role for 2027–2028 school year (interest list now)
Work with infants–4 year olds, helping lead small and large group activities and supporting a warm, faith-based classroom. Great if you love early childhood and want school-day hours.
FUTURE Middle School Lead Teacher
- Employer: St. Benedict’s Episcopal School
- Location: Smyrna, GA
- Type: Full-time, 10-month (Aug–May), ~7:30am–4pm
- Subjects: Math, History, Science, or ELA (5th–8th grade)
- Salary: Not listed; pay based on degree and experience
- Timeline: Future role for 2027–2028 school year (interest list now)
Lead your own middle school classroom with full responsibility for planning, instruction, and parent communication. Ideal if you have a few years of experience and want to shape a strong STEAM-focused program.
FUTURE Preschool Lead Teacher
- Employer: St. Benedict’s Episcopal School
- Location: Smyrna, GA
- Type: Full-time, 10-month (Aug–May), ~8am–2pm
- Salary: Not listed; pay based on degree and experience
- Timeline: Future role for 2027–2028 school year (interest list now)
Design and run your own preschool classroom for infants–4 year olds, including lesson plans, progress reports, and parent conferences. Good for experienced early childhood teachers ready to take the lead.
FUTURE Elementary Lead Teacher (K-4)
- Employer: St. Benedict’s Episcopal School
- Location: Smyrna, GA
- Type: Full-time, 10-month (Aug–May), ~7:30am–4pm
- Salary: Not listed; pay based on degree and experience
- Timeline: Future role for 2027–2028 school year (interest list now)
Lead a K–4 classroom with an associate teacher, covering core subjects like science, literature, and math. Nice match if you want full classroom ownership in a private school with a set school-year calendar.
Infant Teacher
- Employer: Acquire4Hire (childcare center)
- Location: Smyrna, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run an infant classroom, guide assistants, and keep parents in the loop while following early learning standards. Requires a CDA or related early childhood credits plus 2+ years’ experience, with paid leave and child care discount as listed benefits.
Surgical Technology – Program Chair (Full Time)
- Employer: Education Affiliates
- Location: Smyrna, GA
- Type: Full-time, Program Leadership / Education
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a Surgical Technology program as a Program Director, overseeing curriculum, accreditation, and faculty. Best for experienced CSTs with at least 5 years combined OR and/or teaching experience who want to move into academic leadership.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready so you’re first in line.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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