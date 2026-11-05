📣 Smyrna, GA Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $68K+ Paths

Smyrna’s sales scene is busy right now, with options for both beginners and experienced reps. Here are several local roles where you can grow your income and your skills.

Employer: MP GROUP

MP GROUP Location: Smyrna, GA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,339 – $82,301 per year

Face-to-face B2B sales with a focus on business development, client relationships, and leadership skills. Great fit if you’re competitive or sports-minded and want performance-based growth, benefits (401k, health, dental, vision, PTO), and holidays off.

Employer: 3 Day Blinds

Location: Smyrna, GA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Uncapped commission; average earnings $70K–$100K+

In-home sales helping clients design custom blinds, shades, and drapery. You get company-provided appointments, 3 weeks paid training, tools (tablet, phone, samples), mileage reimbursement, and full benefits with strong promotion potential.

Employer: Chosen Legacy Partners

Location: Smyrna, GA 30080 (hybrid remote)

Type: 1099 independent contractor | Commission-only

Compensation: Commission-based; earnings vary by production

Entry-level life insurance sales with training and licensing support provided. Flexible schedule and room to grow if you’re self-motivated and comfortable working on commission-only as an independent contractor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are nearby territories or similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.