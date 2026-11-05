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📣 Smyrna, GA Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $68K+ Paths
Smyrna’s sales scene is busy right now, with options for both beginners and experienced reps. Here are several local roles where you can grow your income and your skills.
Entry-Level B2B Account Representative – Sales & Development
- Employer: MP GROUP
- Location: Smyrna, GA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $68,339 – $82,301 per year
Face-to-face B2B sales with a focus on business development, client relationships, and leadership skills. Great fit if you’re competitive or sports-minded and want performance-based growth, benefits (401k, health, dental, vision, PTO), and holidays off.
Sales Representative / Design Consultant
- Employer: 3 Day Blinds
- Location: Smyrna, GA (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Uncapped commission; average earnings $70K–$100K+
In-home sales helping clients design custom blinds, shades, and drapery. You get company-provided appointments, 3 weeks paid training, tools (tablet, phone, samples), mileage reimbursement, and full benefits with strong promotion potential.
Entry Level Sales and Marketing Representative (Insurance)
- Employer: Chosen Legacy Partners
- Location: Smyrna, GA 30080 (hybrid remote)
- Type: 1099 independent contractor | Commission-only
- Compensation: Commission-based; earnings vary by production
Entry-level life insurance sales with training and licensing support provided. Flexible schedule and room to grow if you’re self-motivated and comfortable working on commission-only as an independent contractor.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are nearby territories or similar roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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