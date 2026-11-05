🍽️ Several Smyrna Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying Up to $20/hr

Smyrna’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Candlewood Suites Atlanta–Smyrna

Candlewood Suites Atlanta–Smyrna Location: Smyrna, GA

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour

Type: Full-time / Part-time, in person

This role is all about welcoming guests, checking them in and out, answering questions, and keeping things running smoothly at the front desk. Great fit if you’re friendly, organized, and open to day, evening, weekend, and holiday shifts, with hotel discounts and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Smyrna Coffee

Location: Smyrna, GA (mobile trailer at events and different spots)

(mobile trailer at events and different spots) Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Type: Part-time, in person

Join a mobile coffee trailer that travels to events and locations around town. You’ll make drinks, serve customers, handle payments, and help with setup and breakdown—perfect if you like a fast pace, meeting new people, and weekend event work.

Employer: Ruby's Sourdough Pizza

Location: Smyrna, GA

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Type: Full-time / Part-time, in person

Hands-on role for someone with 2+ years of hand-stretched pizza experience. You’ll prep dough and toppings, run the ovens, keep the kitchen clean, and help with new recipe ideas, with a flexible schedule and employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible if you’re a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.