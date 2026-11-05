🛒 Smyrna, GA Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring

Smyrna’s retail scene is busy and growing, with national brands and local spots all hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Smyrna, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work across grocery, dairy, and frozen departments stocking shelves, rotating products, and keeping the store clean while helping customers make healthy choices. Flexible schedules, competitive pay, store discount, DailyPay access, and a wide range of potential benefits if eligible.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Smyrna, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay and benefits info linked in posting)

Front-of-store role helping customers with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping. You’ll run print/ship equipment, handle POS transactions, and manage projects in a fast-paced shop—good fit if you like variety and problem-solving.

Employer: The UPS Store #0328

Location: Smyrna, GA 30080 (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Help run day-to-day operations, lead the team, and support printing and shipping services. Great step up if you have retail or logistics experience and want leadership duties, a flexible schedule, and an employee discount.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Smyrna, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping customers with truck and trailer rentals, inspections, and returns using mobile tech. Offers paid working interviews, $100 hiring bonus, $300 certification bonus, and access to a big benefits package if eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on shifts, benefits, and growth paths are in each posting and can help you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.