🚌 Smyrna, GA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles

Smyrna’s a solid spot right now if you like being behind the wheel. Local and regional routes are hiring, with options for CDL pros, new grads, and folks with their own vans or SUVs.

Employer: Ajani Hauling & Logistics

Ajani Hauling & Logistics Location: Smyrna, GA (Metro Atlanta routes, home daily)

(Metro Atlanta routes, home daily) Type: Full-time, company driver

Pay: $100 per completed load (examples: 2 loads = $200/day, 4 loads = $400/day; 5–6 days/week)

Local waste-hauling routes with home daily time and no fuel, insurance, or maintenance costs for you. Production-based pay, performance bonuses, and training on landfill/transfer-station work if you’re an experienced Class A driver but new to this niche.

Location: Smyrna / Mableton, GA area

Type: Full-time, OTR/Regional

Pay: $1,400–$1,600 per week (about 2,500 miles/week)

Good fit if you just finished CDL school or are still building miles. You’ll run mostly no-touch freight in newer automatic Freightliner Cascadias, be home on weekends, and get benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and paid training.

Location: Smyrna, GA / Atlanta area

Type: Independent contractor, full-time or part-time

Pay: $1,200–$1,500+ per week, $3 per completed stop (typical route 80–100 stops)

Use your own cargo van, Sprinter, minivan, or large SUV to run local package routes. Flexible schedule with routes 7 days a week, weekly pay, and no need to return to the warehouse once your route is done.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick application today could be your next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.