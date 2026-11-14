🚨 Fatal house fire under investigation in Smyrna

A deadly house fire is under investigation in Smyrna.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. on November 14, 2026, firefighters from Citizens Hose Company of Smyrna and other companies responded to a house fire in the unit block of North Albright Drive. They found heavy fire coming from a single-story home.

Crews searched the home and pulled out the only person inside. American Legion Ambulance and Kent County Paramedics began lifesaving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, Smyrna Police Department, and the Division of Forensic Science are investigating. The cause and origin of the fire are not yet known, and investigators are also checking whether the home had working smoke detectors.

Anyone with information or concerns can contact Chief Deputy Brian Schad, Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, 1537 Chestnut Grove Road, Dover, DE 19904, phone: 302-739-4447.