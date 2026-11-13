Smyrna’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both hands-on patient care and public health leadership. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Smyrna, DE

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, day shift

Estimated Pay: $2,081 per week

This role is ideal if you want steady daytime hours and like the flexibility of travel contracts. Host Healthcare highlights Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and a long list of extra perks while you work a full-time PT caseload.

Employer: CoreMedical Group

CoreMedical Group Location: Smyrna, DE

Type: Full-time travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, days, ASAP start

Estimated Pay: $2,080 per week

Work in an outpatient setting with a clear 13-week contract and possible extension. CoreMedical offers day 1 health, dental, vision, weekly pay, 401(k) match, housing and travel support, plus their annual Club CoreMed all-inclusive vacation for qualifying travelers.

Employer: Health Here

Location: Smyrna, DE (home health)

Type: Full-time

Provide one-on-one therapy in patients’ homes, helping them build and keep daily living skills. Great fit if you’re a certified COTA who enjoys independence, direct patient impact, and working closely with a clinical team.

Employer: State of Delaware – DHSS

Location: Smyrna, DE, US

Type: Likely full-time state role (benefited)

Lead emergency response and disaster preparedness planning across DHSS and the Division of Public Health. This role suits someone with a bachelor’s degree, experience in public health planning, policy, contracts, grants, and supervision, and an interest in statewide impact and state benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.