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Smyrna
🏥 Smyrna, DE healthcare jobs with multiple openings this week
10 days ago
Smyrna’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both hands-on patient care and public health leadership. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,081/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Smyrna, DE
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, day shift
- Estimated Pay: $2,081 per week
This role is ideal if you want steady daytime hours and like the flexibility of travel contracts. Host Healthcare highlights Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and a long list of extra perks while you work a full-time PT caseload.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $2,080/week
- Employer: CoreMedical Group
- Location: Smyrna, DE
- Type: Full-time travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, days, ASAP start
- Estimated Pay: $2,080 per week
Work in an outpatient setting with a clear 13-week contract and possible extension. CoreMedical offers day 1 health, dental, vision, weekly pay, 401(k) match, housing and travel support, plus their annual Club CoreMed all-inclusive vacation for qualifying travelers.
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant – Home Health
- Employer: Health Here
- Location: Smyrna, DE (home health)
- Type: Full-time
Provide one-on-one therapy in patients’ homes, helping them build and keep daily living skills. Great fit if you’re a certified COTA who enjoys independence, direct patient impact, and working closely with a clinical team.
Public Health Administrator I
- Employer: State of Delaware – DHSS
- Location: Smyrna, DE, US
- Type: Likely full-time state role (benefited)
Lead emergency response and disaster preparedness planning across DHSS and the Division of Public Health. This role suits someone with a bachelor’s degree, experience in public health planning, policy, contracts, grants, and supervision, and an interest in statewide impact and state benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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