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Smyrna
🏥 Smyrna, DE Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
5 days ago
Smyrna’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to outpatient therapy. Here are several solid roles if you want to care for patients close to home.
Registered Nurse / RN – LTAC (Travel, Nights)
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Smyrna, DE
- Type: Contract (13 weeks, travel)
- Pay: Estimated $1,945 gross per week + $1,225 weekly stipend
- Shift: 3x12 night shifts, start date 11/23/2026
This is a high-paying LTAC travel RN role for nurses with acute/critical care, ICU or stepdown, trach/vent, and wound care experience. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESOP, and more) plus the chance to build your travel resume.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Ortho & Sports
- Employer: Premier Physical Therapy & Sports Performance
- Location: Smyrna, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (high-compensation revenue sharing model noted)
If you like sports, ortho, and active patients, this outpatient PT role offers evidence-based practice, mentorship, and growth. You get competitive pay, strong CEU and PTO benefits, health/vision/dental, 401k, and leadership development as Premier expands across Delaware.
PRN or Part-Time Physical Therapist – Outpatient
- Employer: Premier Physical Therapy & Sports Performance
- Location: Smyrna, DE
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay and performance-based compensation)
Great if you want flexible hours while staying in outpatient ortho/sports. Same clinical focus and growth opportunities as the full-time role, but with a schedule you can shape around other work, school, or family needs.
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant | HomeHealth
- Employer: ChristianaCare HomeHealth
- Location: Based in Smyrna, DE, serving Southern Delaware / Kent County
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $24.33 – $36.50/hour
This COTA role is all about one-on-one care in patients’ homes, helping adults and seniors stay safe and independent. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, generous PTO, tuition help, retirement plans, wellness perks, and tech support for documentation. Post end date: Oct 31, 2026.
Home Health Aide (Certified HHA)
- Employer: Addus HomeCare
- Location: Smyrna, DE (and surrounding areas in Delaware)
- Type: Listed as Internship (HHA field role)
- Pay: $16.75/hour, with daily pay for select positions
Perfect for new or experienced HHAs with 75 hours of documented training who want flexible hours and steady work (up to 30+ hours/week). Offers vacation pay (even part-time), mileage and travel time pay, 401k options, weekly pay, short commutes, and referral bonuses.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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