🛒 Smithville, TN Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Smithville has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from big-name retail to local office work. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Smithville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,500 – $125,000/year

Run the whole store operation, from sales and staffing to inventory and customer experience. This is a high-responsibility role with strong pay, benefits, and room to grow in a national company.

Employer: Ann Marie Reasor / Center Hill Ford

Location: Smithville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.17 – $24.29/hour

Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) match, health, dental, vision

Mix of customer service and sales, helping customers by phone and in person with upgrades, questions, and orders. Good fit if you like talking with people, solving problems, and earning more through strong sales skills.

Employer: Cumberland Insurance Agency

Location: Smithville, TN

Type: Full-time (in person)

Pay: $18.00 – $30.00/hour

Benefits: Paid time off

Local agency role focused on personal lines (auto, home, renters) and day-to-day client support. Great if you already have a Tennessee Property & Casualty license and want steady office hours and long-term client relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, growth, and training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.