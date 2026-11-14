📅 Thanksgiving with Charlie Brown movie & craft for kids

Bring the kids to The Smithtown Library for a fun “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” movie and craft time.

Children will watch the classic special, then make a Peanuts® character picture frame to take home.

This program is for children with an accompanying adult — drop‑offs are not allowed.

Who: Children and their adults

What: Movie showing + Peanuts picture frame craft

Where: The Smithtown Library

When: Date and time not listed on this page

Stay with your child during the program and enjoy a cozy holiday-themed outing together.