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📅 Kids movie & craft: Thanksgiving with Charlie Brown
📅 Thanksgiving with Charlie Brown movie & craft for kids
Bring the kids to The Smithtown Library for a fun “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” movie and craft time.
Children will watch the classic special, then make a Peanuts® character picture frame to take home.
This program is for children with an accompanying adult — drop‑offs are not allowed.
Who: Children and their adults
What: Movie showing + Peanuts picture frame craft
Where: The Smithtown Library
When: Date and time not listed on this page
Stay with your child during the program and enjoy a cozy holiday-themed outing together.
More Info: Thanksgiving with Charlie Brown | Smithtown Librar...
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