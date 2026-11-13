📅 Library Playdate for Kids and Caregivers

Bring your little one to the Smithtown Library for a fun Library Playdate. Kids can play with toys, make an art project, and meet other children, while adults connect with other local families.

This program is for children with an accompanying adult — drop-offs are not allowed.

It’s a nice way to get out of the house, let the kids play, and leave the mess at the library instead of your living room.

Check the Smithtown Library website or events calendar for the exact date, time, and branch location of this session before you go.