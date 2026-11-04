📢 Smithtown high schoolers lead civic readiness efforts

📢 Smithtown high schoolers lead civic readiness program

A new group of student leaders in grades 9–12 has been chosen to serve as High School Seal of Civic Readiness Ambassadors in the Smithtown Central School District.

Working with Seal Program Coordinators June Tenor (HSE) and Joan Havranek (HSW) throughout the school year, these ambassadors will:

Promote the New York State Seal of Civic Readiness Program

Share information with classmates about how the Seal works

Help recruit students for civic engagement and community service activities

activities Assist with planning events and initiatives

Give feedback and ideas to the coordinators

Ambassadors will also attend Triple S after-school meetings and use their leadership skills to boost student involvement in school and the wider community.

This program gives students more ways to explore earning the New York State Seal of Civic Readiness while building the knowledge and habits of informed, responsible citizens.