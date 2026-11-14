Smith Station has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Each of these pups is waiting at Land of Love Rescue for a family to call their own.

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Land of Love Rescue

Location: Smith Station, AL

Smith Station, AL Contact: (706) 575-6037

Chica is a beautiful chestnut-colored girl with a big heart and a strong, sturdy build. She’s an adult, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home that will give her time, patience, and kindness.

👉 Meet Chica and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Australian Shepherd mix

Labrador Retriever / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Land of Love Rescue

Location: Smith Station, AL

Smith Station, AL Contact: (706) 575-6037

Darla is a lovely young mix of two smart, active breeds. With her tan-and-white coat and bright eyes, she’s sure to turn heads. She’ll do best with a family ready for walks, playtime, and training.

👉 Meet Darla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Land of Love Rescue

Location: Smith Station, AL

Smith Station, AL Contact: (706) 575-6037

Colt is a handsome brindle French Bulldog with that classic stocky build and big personality this breed is known for. As an adult, he’s ready to move in and be someone’s loyal little shadow.

👉 Meet Colt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shorthaired Pointer / Bluetick Coonhound mix

German Shorthaired Pointer / Bluetick Coonhound mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Black

White with Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Land of Love Rescue

Location: Smith Station, AL

Smith Station, AL Contact: (706) 575-6037

Gunter is a young, spotted pup with a striking white-and-black coat. As a mix of two active hunting breeds, he’ll need plenty of exercise, training, and love as he grows.

👉 Meet Gunter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Smith Station, AL, please consider visiting Land of Love Rescue or giving them a call at (706) 575-6037 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.