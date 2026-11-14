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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Smith Station
Smith Station has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Each of these pups is waiting at Land of Love Rescue for a family to call their own.
Chica
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Land of Love Rescue
- Location: Smith Station, AL
- Contact: (706) 575-6037
Chica is a beautiful chestnut-colored girl with a big heart and a strong, sturdy build. She’s an adult, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home that will give her time, patience, and kindness.
👉 Meet Chica and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Darla
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Land of Love Rescue
- Location: Smith Station, AL
- Contact: (706) 575-6037
Darla is a lovely young mix of two smart, active breeds. With her tan-and-white coat and bright eyes, she’s sure to turn heads. She’ll do best with a family ready for walks, playtime, and training.
👉 Meet Darla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Colt
- Breed: French Bulldog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Land of Love Rescue
- Location: Smith Station, AL
- Contact: (706) 575-6037
Colt is a handsome brindle French Bulldog with that classic stocky build and big personality this breed is known for. As an adult, he’s ready to move in and be someone’s loyal little shadow.
👉 Meet Colt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gunter
- Breed: German Shorthaired Pointer / Bluetick Coonhound mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Black
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Land of Love Rescue
- Location: Smith Station, AL
- Contact: (706) 575-6037
Gunter is a young, spotted pup with a striking white-and-black coat. As a mix of two active hunting breeds, he’ll need plenty of exercise, training, and love as he grows.
👉 Meet Gunter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Smith Station, AL, please consider visiting Land of Love Rescue or giving them a call at (706) 575-6037 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.