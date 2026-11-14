📢 Cafeteria manager honored with IWCS ABCD Award

Isle of Wight County Schools has named Arianna “AJ” Padilla as its 1st quarter ABCD (Above and Beyond the Call of Duty) Award winner.

AJ is the Cafeteria Manager at Smithfield High School and currently manages cafeteria operations at both Smithfield High School and Smithfield Middle School. She was recognized at the October School Board meeting for her:

Strong leadership and professionalism

Compassion and dedication to students and staff

Willingness to jump in wherever needed — cooking, serving, cashiering, and supporting her team

Her work helps create a welcoming space where students feel respected and staff feel valued.

As part of the honor, AJ received a $50 gift card from MRH Contracting and a personalized plaque made in the Smithfield High School Maker Space.