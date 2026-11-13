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🏥 Smithfield, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Smithfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with Riverside Health hiring across nursing and front-desk roles. Good mix of flexible hours, strong hourly pay, and chances to build your skills.
Home Health Registered Nurse (RN) – PRN
- Employer: Riverside Health
- Location: Smithfield, VA
- Type: Part-time / PRN
- Pay: $33.00 – $66.00/hour
Home care role where you visit patients in their homes, create care plans, and supervise LPNs and home health aides. Great if you want flexible PRN work, independence in the field, and to use strong assessment and critical thinking skills.
Patient Access Representative
- Employer: Riverside Health
- Location: Smithfield, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.20 – $21.08/hour
Front-line registration role helping patients check in, verify insurance, and handle payments. Good fit if you have customer service or billing experience and want to get your foot in the door in healthcare without clinical duties.
RN – 13 Week Temporary Assignment, Smithfield ED
- Employer: Riverside Health
- Location: Smithfield, VA
- Type: Full-time, 13-week contract
- Pay: $45.00 – $85.00/hour
Short-term ED contract for experienced emergency RNs (2+ years). Ideal if you want high hourly pay, fast-paced critical care work, and a defined 13-week commitment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the employer’s site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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