Smithfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with Riverside Health hiring across nursing and front-desk roles. Good mix of flexible hours, strong hourly pay, and chances to build your skills.

Employer: Riverside Health

Riverside Health Location: Smithfield, VA

Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: $33.00 – $66.00/hour

Home care role where you visit patients in their homes, create care plans, and supervise LPNs and home health aides. Great if you want flexible PRN work, independence in the field, and to use strong assessment and critical thinking skills.

Employer: Riverside Health

Riverside Health Location: Smithfield, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.20 – $21.08/hour

Front-line registration role helping patients check in, verify insurance, and handle payments. Good fit if you have customer service or billing experience and want to get your foot in the door in healthcare without clinical duties.

Employer: Riverside Health

Riverside Health Location: Smithfield, VA

Type: Full-time, 13-week contract

Pay: $45.00 – $85.00/hour

Short-term ED contract for experienced emergency RNs (2+ years). Ideal if you want high hourly pay, fast-paced critical care work, and a defined 13-week commitment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.