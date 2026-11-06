🏥 Smithfield, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & LPN Openings

Smithfield’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re a nurse or care pro looking to stay local, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Riverside Health

Riverside Health Location: Smithfield, VA

Salary: $36.50 – $50.23/hour

Type: Full-time, Nights, ICU/Critical Care

Work in the Critical Care/Telemetry complex, handling full RN responsibilities from assessment to discharge planning. Good fit if you like fast-paced ICU work, using strong critical thinking and working closely with a multi-disciplinary team.

Employer: Riverside Health

Riverside Health Location: Smithfield, VA

Salary: $33.00 – $66.00/hour (varies by program and commitment)

(varies by program and commitment) Type: PRN/Part-time, Home Health

Provide intermittent home visits, complete OASIS assessments, and coordinate care with a full home health team. Great if you want flexible hours, independence in the field, and enjoy one-on-one time with patients in their homes.

Employer: Riverside Health

Riverside Health Location: Smithfield, VA

Salary: $28.90 – $39.78/hour

Type: Part-time (Evenings or Days)

Work under an RN to give meds, treatments, and daily care while supervising CNAs. A good match if you like long-term resident relationships and want a steady role with some leadership in day-to-day care.

Employer: KidFirst ABA

Location: Smithfield, VA 23430

Salary: $25.00 – $30.00/hour

Type: Part-time, In-person

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to kids in homes, schools, and the community under a BCBA’s supervision. Comes with flexible schedule, paid time off, and paid training—ideal if you’re an experienced RBT who loves working directly with children and families.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.