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Smithfield
🏥 Smithfield, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & LPN Openings
8 days ago
Smithfield’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re a nurse or care pro looking to stay local, there are several solid options right now.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Full Time Nights – ICU
- Employer: Riverside Health
- Location: Smithfield, VA
- Salary: $36.50 – $50.23/hour
- Type: Full-time, Nights, ICU/Critical Care
Work in the Critical Care/Telemetry complex, handling full RN responsibilities from assessment to discharge planning. Good fit if you like fast-paced ICU work, using strong critical thinking and working closely with a multi-disciplinary team.
Home Health Registered Nurse (RN) – PRN
- Employer: Riverside Health
- Location: Smithfield, VA
- Salary: $33.00 – $66.00/hour (varies by program and commitment)
- Type: PRN/Part-time, Home Health
Provide intermittent home visits, complete OASIS assessments, and coordinate care with a full home health team. Great if you want flexible hours, independence in the field, and enjoy one-on-one time with patients in their homes.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Part-time Evenings or Days
- Employer: Riverside Health
- Location: Smithfield, VA
- Salary: $28.90 – $39.78/hour
- Type: Part-time (Evenings or Days)
Work under an RN to give meds, treatments, and daily care while supervising CNAs. A good match if you like long-term resident relationships and want a steady role with some leadership in day-to-day care.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – KidFirst ABA Career
- Employer: KidFirst ABA
- Location: Smithfield, VA 23430
- Salary: $25.00 – $30.00/hour
- Type: Part-time, In-person
Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to kids in homes, schools, and the community under a BCBA’s supervision. Comes with flexible schedule, paid time off, and paid training—ideal if you’re an experienced RBT who loves working directly with children and families.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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