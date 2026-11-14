Smithfield’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you love data, cloud, or hands-on support. Here are several IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Logisoft Technologies Inc

Logisoft Technologies Inc Location: Smithfield, RI (on-site every other week)

(on-site every other week) Type: Full-time, 12-month contract

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about Snowflake, PL/SQL, ETL (Informatica/SnapLogic), Python, and data modeling. Great fit if you’re strong with data warehousing and want steady contract work using modern cloud data tools.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Smithfield, RI (hybrid after training)

(hybrid after training) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Second shift, 2:30 PM – 11:00 PM EST , weekends required

Second shift, , weekends required Pay Range: $21.10 – $44.99/hour, ~40 hours/week, bonus-eligible

This job supports store technology and networks at scale (POS, connectivity, hardware issues). Good for someone with at least 1+ year of IT support, strong troubleshooting skills, and who’s okay with evenings/weekends and hybrid work.

Application window currently expected to close: 11/17/2026.

Employer: CTI Staffing

CTI Staffing Location: Smithfield, RI

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role (about 10+ years experience) focused on ELT/ETL pipelines, Snowflake/Oracle/Postgres, Python, SQL, AWS, Docker, Airflow/Control-M, and CI/CD (GitHub/Jenkins). Ideal if you want to own complex data pipelines and cloud workloads end to end.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.