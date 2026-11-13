Smithfield and nearby Greenville have some strong healthcare roles right now, especially in behavioral health and rehab. If you’re licensed and ready to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: LifeStance Health

LifeStance Health Location: Smithfield, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,080–$142,080/year, productivity-based

Outpatient role with flexible schedule, telehealth + in-person options, and sign-on + productivity bonuses. Includes full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k with match, paid parental leave) and support from a large behavioral health team. Must be a fully licensed Psychologist (PhD/PsyD) in RI.

Employer: LifeStance Health

LifeStance Health Location: Greenville, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,800–$142,080/year, productivity-based

Similar outpatient setup in the Greenville office with hybrid/telemedicine flexibility, sign-on bonus, and uncapped earnings. You’ll handle testing, assessments, and therapy for adults and/or kids, with modern offices and full admin support.

Employer: LifeStance Health

LifeStance Health Location: Smithfield, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $187,200–$295,520/year, productivity-based

High-earning PMHNP role with flexible schedule, telehealth + in-person mix, sign-on and productivity bonuses, and full benefits. Looking for RI-licensed PMHNPs experienced in med management and therapy for adults and/or children.

Employer: Stillwater Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living Community

Location: Greenville, RI

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $42.00/hour

Hands-on OT role in a skilled nursing and assisted living setting, focused on ADLs, discharge planning, and independence. You’ll work with a multidisciplinary team, manage EHR documentation, and support patients across the lifespan, with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.