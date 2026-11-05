🏥 Smithfield, RI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring around Smithfield, RI is steady right now, with options from hands-on patient care to mental health and primary care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s good variety here.

Employer: LifeStance Health

LifeStance Health Location: Greenville, RI (near Smithfield)

(near Smithfield) Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,000–$115,200 (productivity-based)

Outpatient behavioral health role with flexible schedules, options for telehealth, hybrid, or in-person, and sign-on + productivity bonuses. Full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k with match, paid parental leave) and strong admin support so you can focus on therapy.

Employer: Brown University Health

Location: Smithfield, RI (900 Douglas Pike)

Type: Full-time (32 clinical hrs + 8 admin)

Salary: $127,504–$161,782.40

Shift: Day, 8-hour days, no driving required

Primary care PA role focused on health promotion, prevention, and chronic disease management. You’ll work on an interdisciplinary team, doing physicals, urgent visits, and patient education in a values-driven setting.

Employer: Eden Health Care / Eden Travel Agency

Location: Smithfield, RI (and 6 other RI nursing homes)

Type: Agency / Per Diem / Other

Salary: Not listed

CNA role with pick-your-facility flexibility across 7 nursing homes in Rhode Island. Offers daily pay, RI sick safe time, and medical benefits for CNAs who want control over when and where they work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in our area update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.