undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Smithfield, RI Retail Jobs With Multiple Assistant Manager Roles
Smithfield and nearby towns have some solid retail openings right now, especially if you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly.
Here are a few worth a look this week:
Retail Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Skechers
- Location: Smithfield, RI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $19.70–$20.90/hour (starting at $19.70)
Help lead a busy Skechers store—coaching the team, keeping displays sharp, and driving sales. Good fit if you have some leadership or sales experience and want regular raises, store discounts, and growth potential with a global brand.
Assistant Store Manager - Fast Freddie's
- Employer: Global Partners LP
- Location: Greenville, RI (short drive from Smithfield)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $20.49–$23.70/hour
Support the general manager at a convenience store and gas station—overseeing staff, cash handling, inventory, and store standards. This role comes with competitive pay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement for long-term growth.
PT Clerk - Bake Off - 0705
- Employer: Stop & Shop
- Location: Greenville, RI
- Type: Listed as Full-time (Bake Shop Clerk)
- Pay: Not listed
Work in the bakery area helping customers with fresh breads, cakes, and desserts, plus keeping the kitchen clean and stocked. Nice option if you enjoy customer service with a food twist and want steady hours in a grocery setting.
If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for different shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.