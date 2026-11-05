🛒 Smithfield, RI Retail Jobs With Multiple Assistant Manager Roles

Smithfield and nearby towns have some solid retail openings right now, especially if you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly.

Here are a few worth a look this week:

Employer: Skechers

Skechers Location: Smithfield, RI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.70–$20.90/hour (starting at $19.70)

Help lead a busy Skechers store—coaching the team, keeping displays sharp, and driving sales. Good fit if you have some leadership or sales experience and want regular raises, store discounts, and growth potential with a global brand.

Employer: Global Partners LP

Location: Greenville, RI (short drive from Smithfield)

(short drive from Smithfield) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $20.49–$23.70/hour

Support the general manager at a convenience store and gas station—overseeing staff, cash handling, inventory, and store standards. This role comes with competitive pay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement for long-term growth.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Location: Greenville, RI

Type: Listed as Full-time (Bake Shop Clerk)

Listed as (Bake Shop Clerk) Pay: Not listed

Work in the bakery area helping customers with fresh breads, cakes, and desserts, plus keeping the kitchen clean and stocked. Nice option if you enjoy customer service with a food twist and want steady hours in a grocery setting.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for different shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.