Smithfield’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring people who like fast-paced, customer-facing work. If you enjoy helping shoppers and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. Location: Smithfield, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $21.00/hour (plus incentive program & benefits)

This is a key holder role where you help run the store, lead the team on the sales floor, and handle opening/closing and cash. Good fit if you have 2–3 years of retail experience and want leadership duties in a busy, fun brand environment.

Employer: Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. Location: Smithfield, NC

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $14.00 – $16.50/hour (plus incentive program)

Help customers during peak seasons, work the register, stock, and support promos. Great entry role if you’re 16+, like talking with people, and want flexible hours during busy times.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 104 N Brightleaf, Smithfield, NC 27577

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, opening/closing, stocking, and training associates. Good match if you have retail or grocery management experience, can lift up to 55 lbs, and want leadership hours without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Belk

Location: Smithfield, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (hourly with monthly bonus eligibility)

Lead the back-of-house and online order side of the store—receiving shipments, picking/packing orders, and keeping inventory accurate. Ideal if you have 1+ year of retail experience, like organizing and using data, and don’t mind lifting and moving heavier loads.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.