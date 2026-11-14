Smithfield has some lovely cats waiting at JOHNSTON COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES for a cozy home of their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, take a look at these adoptable kitties.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: JOHNSTON COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES

Phone: (919) 934-8474

Michelangelo is a handsome gray boy looking for a safe, loving home. Adult cats like him often settle in well and are past the wild kitten stage. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, vaccinations, and neuter status.

👉 Meet Michelangelo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: JOHNSTON COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES

Phone: (919) 934-8474

Leonardo is another sleek gray gentleman hoping for a forever family. Adult cats can be wonderful companions for busy homes or quieter households. The shelter can share more about his personality and health.

👉 Meet Leonardo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: JOHNSTON COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES

Phone: (919) 934-8474

Donatello is a striking brown/chocolate adult cat. If you love unique coat colors, he may catch your eye. Reach out to the shelter to learn about his behavior, whether he’s housetrained, and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet Donatello and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Shelter: JOHNSTON COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES

Phone: (919) 934-8474

Liza is a beautiful black medium-haired cat. Her soft coat and adult age make her a great choice for someone wanting a calmer companion. Contact the shelter to ask about her grooming needs, health, and ideal home.

👉 Meet Liza and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: JOHNSTON COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES

Phone: (919) 934-8474

Frisco is another charming gray adult cat waiting for a second chance. Adult cats often show their true personalities quickly, so you can find a good match for your home. Call the shelter to learn more about him and any adoption fees.

👉 Meet Frisco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Smithfield, NC, please consider visiting JOHNSTON COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES or calling (919) 934-8474 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.