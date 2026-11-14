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Johnston County
📢 How to get married at the Johnston County Courthouse
12 days ago
📢 Simple, low-cost courthouse weddings in Johnston County
Thinking about skipping the big wedding and keeping it simple?
Johnston County magistrates offer civil wedding ceremonies:
- Mondays & Fridays, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Johnston County Courthouse, 207 E. Johnston St., Smithfield
- Saturdays, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Johnston County Public Safety Center, 2875 U.S. 70 Business, Smithfield
How to set it up
- Call 919-209-5460 or 919-209-5462 to schedule (either number works for civil or criminal magistrate courtrooms).
- First, get your marriage license from the Register of Deeds Office.
- Then go to the Clerk of Court’s Office and pay the $50 ceremony fee. If an ordained minister performs the ceremony, this fee is waived.
- Bring two witnesses who understand they’re witnessing a marriage.
Ceremonies can be very simple or more dressed up. Magistrates have several ceremony scripts, and you can sometimes use your own vows as long as you both clearly agree to take each other as spouses.
More Info: A Courthouse wedding? Johnston County couples are ...
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