📢 Simple, low-cost courthouse weddings in Johnston County

Thinking about skipping the big wedding and keeping it simple?

Johnston County magistrates offer civil wedding ceremonies:

Mondays & Fridays, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Johnston County Courthouse, 207 E. Johnston St., Smithfield

at the Saturdays, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Johnston County Public Safety Center, 2875 U.S. 70 Business, Smithfield

How to set it up

Call 919-209-5460 or 919-209-5462 to schedule (either number works for civil or criminal magistrate courtrooms).

or to schedule (either number works for civil or criminal magistrate courtrooms). First, get your marriage license from the Register of Deeds Office .

from the . Then go to the Clerk of Court’s Office and pay the $50 ceremony fee . If an ordained minister performs the ceremony, this fee is waived .

and pay the . If an performs the ceremony, this fee is . Bring two witnesses who understand they’re witnessing a marriage.

Ceremonies can be very simple or more dressed up. Magistrates have several ceremony scripts, and you can sometimes use your own vows as long as you both clearly agree to take each other as spouses.