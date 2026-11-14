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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Smithfield Right Now
Smithfield neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from garden supplies to school gear and even pets looking for a home.
Roll of Wire Mesh
Item: Roll of galvanized wire mesh
Use: Good for chicken wire or other garden/yard projects
Condition: Not stated, but described as a roll of mesh being given away
Location: Holts Lake, Smithfield, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
If you’re working on a coop, garden fence, or small animal enclosure, this roll of wire mesh could be very useful.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Composition Notebooks and School Supplies
Item: Composition notebooks and school supplies bundle
Includes:
- Wide-ruled notebooks
- One spiral college-ruled notebook
- Two yellow folders
Condition: Not stated, but offered as usable school supplies
Location: Holts Lake, Smithfield, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for students, home schooling, or keeping your home office organized.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Kittens
Item: Free kittens
Age: About 20 weeks old
Description: Beautiful baby kittens looking for a loving home
Location: Lassiter Place/Forest Oaks, Smithfield, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
If you’ve been thinking about adding a pet to your family, these kittens are ready for adoption. Be sure you’re prepared for long-term care before reaching out.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Smithfield tend to go quickly, so if something here interests you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.