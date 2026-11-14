Smithfield neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from garden supplies to school gear and even pets looking for a home.

Item: Roll of galvanized wire mesh

Use: Good for chicken wire or other garden/yard projects

Condition: Not stated, but described as a roll of mesh being given away

Location: Holts Lake, Smithfield, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

If you’re working on a coop, garden fence, or small animal enclosure, this roll of wire mesh could be very useful.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Composition notebooks and school supplies bundle

Includes:

Wide-ruled notebooks

One spiral college-ruled notebook

notebook Two yellow folders

Condition: Not stated, but offered as usable school supplies

Location: Holts Lake, Smithfield, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for students, home schooling, or keeping your home office organized.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free kittens

Age: About 20 weeks old

Description: Beautiful baby kittens looking for a loving home

Location: Lassiter Place/Forest Oaks, Smithfield, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

If you’ve been thinking about adding a pet to your family, these kittens are ready for adoption. Be sure you’re prepared for long-term care before reaching out.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Smithfield tend to go quickly, so if something here interests you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.