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🏥 Smithfield, NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings Over $35/hr
Smithfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from flexible PRN work to high-paying full-time roles. If you’re licensed and ready to help patients, there’s likely a fit for you here.
Physical Therapist (PRN) – Meadowview Assisted Living
- Employer: HealthPRO Heritage
- Location: Smithfield, NC (Meadowview Assisted Living)
- Type: PRN / flexible schedule
- Salary: Competitive pay (rate not listed)
Work as a PRN Physical Therapist in an assisted living setting with flexible hours. You’ll handle patient assessments, treatment plans, and documentation in a therapist-led, team-focused environment with growth opportunities and a full benefits package.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)
- Employer: Children's Specialized ABA
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000–$115,000 base, up to $136,000 total with bonuses
Serve children with autism using evidence-based ABA in a collaborative, multi-disciplinary team. This role offers fully paid employee medical insurance, low billable hour requirements (25/week), strong bonus potential, and up to 19 paid days off in year one.
LPN/RN – Corrections Nursing (Full Time)
- Employer: IMS Correctional Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Johnston County Detention Center – Smithfield, NC
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 3pm–11pm
- Salary: $35.00–$39.00 per hour
Provide nursing care in a county detention center, handling preventive care, chronic disease management, sick call, and emergencies. This is a steady weekday evening shift for LPNs or RNs who want meaningful work with a consistent schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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