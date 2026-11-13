Smithfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from flexible PRN work to high-paying full-time roles. If you’re licensed and ready to help patients, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: HealthPRO Heritage

HealthPRO Heritage Location: Smithfield, NC (Meadowview Assisted Living)

(Meadowview Assisted Living) Type: PRN / flexible schedule

Salary: Competitive pay (rate not listed)

Work as a PRN Physical Therapist in an assisted living setting with flexible hours. You’ll handle patient assessments, treatment plans, and documentation in a therapist-led, team-focused environment with growth opportunities and a full benefits package.

Employer: Children's Specialized ABA

Location: Smithfield, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$115,000 base, up to $136,000 total with bonuses

Serve children with autism using evidence-based ABA in a collaborative, multi-disciplinary team. This role offers fully paid employee medical insurance, low billable hour requirements (25/week), strong bonus potential, and up to 19 paid days off in year one.

Employer: IMS Correctional Healthcare, LLC

Location: Johnston County Detention Center – Smithfield, NC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 3pm–11pm

Salary: $35.00–$39.00 per hour

Provide nursing care in a county detention center, handling preventive care, chronic disease management, sick call, and emergencies. This is a steady weekday evening shift for LPNs or RNs who want meaningful work with a consistent schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.