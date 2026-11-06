🍽️ Smithfield, NC Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Smithfield’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people, there are solid options here from entry-level leadership to licensed pros.

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants Location: Smithfield, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole restaurant as the General Manager, focusing on sales, team performance, and guest satisfaction. You’ll use company systems to hit goals, grow your crew, and report directly to the District Manager. Requires 2+ years management experience, QSR background, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Relax Renew Rejuvenate LLC

Location: Smithfield, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00 – $40.00 per hour

Hands-on spa role doing professional facials and waxing while giving top-tier customer service. You’ll keep a clean treatment space, use a register, document services, and help promote wellness and skincare packages. NC Esthetics License and waxing experience are required; 401(k) matching is included.

Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)

Location: Smithfield, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run shifts and lead the crew to deliver fast, friendly service while keeping food quality and cleanliness high. This role includes scheduling, training, inventory, and safety, plus chances to move up. Offers competitive wages, flexible schedules, free meals, PTO, 401(k), and education perks like scholarships and high school diploma programs.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.