🏥 Smithfield, NC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Smithfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to hospital roles to high‑pay travel work. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: CAROLINA HOME HEALTH CARE

CAROLINA HOME HEALTH CARE Location: Smithfield, NC and nearby Johnston County towns (Selma, Garner, Micro, Four Oaks, Kenly, Benson)

and nearby Johnston County towns (Selma, Garner, Micro, Four Oaks, Kenly, Benson) Type: Other / In‑home care

Other / In‑home care Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Hands‑on home care role helping adults and seniors with bathing, dressing, mobility, and companionship in their own homes. Great if you’re dependable, compassionate, have PCA/HHA or home care experience, and want steady local work (male caregivers especially needed).

Employer: Seven Healthcare

Seven Healthcare Location: Smithfield, NC

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: About $2,400 per week (40 hours, 5x8s days)

Travel allied health contract for an experienced Cardiac Sonographer working day shifts. Comes with weekly pay, license and certification reimbursement, referral bonuses, and health insurance support.

Employer: UNC Health – Johnston Health

Location: Smithfield, NC

Type: Full-time, Onsite (36 hrs/week, Day shift)

Pay: $19.12 – $27.17 per hour (hiring range)

Bonus: May qualify for a $5,000 commitment incentive paid over 3 years

Support patients on an inpatient behavioral health unit by providing direct care, helping with daily activities, and assisting with groups under RN supervision. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of behavioral health experience and are listed as a Nursing Assistant I in NC.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details or schedule are better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.