Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • SmartAsset

    Is It Wise to Convert 15% of My 401(k) Into a Roth IRA Each Year to Avoid Taxes and RMDs?

    By Mark Henricks,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhuv7_0wFQo3Va00

    Converting retirement funds from a 401(k) into a Roth IRA offers the opportunity for tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals in retirement, while also avoiding Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) rules. However, Roth conversion requires paying a significant tax bill up front. Often, this initial tax bill can be partially mitigated by gradually converting the 401(k) over time to keep yourself in lower tax brackets. However, the dynamics of a shifting portfolio and income over time, as well as a five-year withdrawal limitation on conversions, may make a Roth conversion inappropriate in some circumstances. When a Roth conversion does look like a winner, converting a fixed percentage each year may or may not be the best approach either. Before embarking on a Roth conversion plan, consider talking it over with a financial advisor to determine if it makes sense for you.

    Roth Conversion Strategies

    Retirement funds in a 401(k) account are subject to federal income tax when withdrawn, and oftentimes state and local taxes, too. And because of RMD rules, savers with funds in tax-deferred retirement accounts such as 401(k) plans must begin withdrawing from the accounts once they reach age 73. That can create a tax burden for some retirees.

    Those disadvantages prompt many retirement savers to consider Roth conversions , which roll over funds from 401(k) accounts to Roth IRAs. Once in the Roth account, investment earnings and qualified withdrawals are both tax-free. Roth accounts are also not subject to RMD rules, which gives retirees better control over their retirement funds.

    However, the upfront tax bill for a Roth conversion can be steep. Converted funds are taxed as ordinary income, so converting a sizable 401(k) into a Roth IRA can put even a middle-income earner temporarily into the top 37% federal tax bracket and result in an enormous tax bill. For example, consider a single $100,000 earner in the 22% tax bracket for 2024 who ordinarily pays about $14,000 in federal income tax. If in one year they convert a $500,000 401(k) to a Roth IRA, the one-time tax bill would be an estimated $177,000, an increase of about $163,000.

    Gradual conversions can help manage the tax consequences. The single $100,000 earner could convert up to $91,950 in a year and move up to the 24% bracket, incurring a one-time tax bill of approximately $36,000, adding about $22,000 to their tax bill that year. If it takes seven years of this to empty the account, accounting for average investing returns on the unconverted balance in the interim, the total cumulative federal tax bill would add up to approximately $153,000, a savings of about $10,000 compared to making the conversion all at once. Additionally, the amount of money converted to the Roth IRA would be higher than it would have been if converting all at once, thanks to theoretical portfolio growth during the staggered conversion period.

    As was done in this example, conversion strategies often get better results when based on dollar amounts and the effect on tax brackets rather than percentages of the 401(k) balance. In addition, conversion plans often incorporate flexibility, which allows savers to convert larger amounts, for instance, in years when their income is lower. In any case, conversion strategies are best tailored to individual savers' unique circumstances. Consider matching with a financial advisor to discuss your strategy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A59FK_0wFQo3Va00

    Roth Conversion Limitations

    Roth conversions aren't always the best move. For example, they hold less attraction for retirees who will be in a lower tax bracket after retirement. These retirees' overall tax bills may be lower if they leave money in a 401(k) and pay taxes on withdrawals in retirement.

    The conversion math also may not add up for savers who are near retirement and will need Roth funds to pay retirement expenses. That's because converted funds can't be withdrawn tax-free for five years after conversion . A financial advisor can help you weigh the pros and cons of doing Roth conversions based on your personal goals and circumstances.

    Finally, Roth conversions may make less sense for someone who plans to donate or leave money to charity. That's because charitable gifts and bequests from a 401(k) can escape taxation, removing one of the lures of conversion

    Bottom Line

    Convert 15% of a 401(k) in a Roth IRA each year could be an effective way to manage taxes and avoid RMDs. However, much depends on individual circumstances and that strategy may not be the most efficient for many savers. Well-designed conversion strategies focus on dollar amounts and income tax brackets more than strict percentages. And Roth conversions may not make financial sense for people who are close to retirement, expect to be in lower tax brackets after retirement or plan to leave sizable legacies to charitable organizations from their 401(k) plans.

    Tips

    • Before starting to convert funds from a 401(k) to a Roth, talk the plan over with a financial advisor who can help you construct what-if scenarios and models to examine the likely outcomes of various approaches. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors in your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .
    • SmartAsset's RMD Calculator allows you to quickly and easily project the size of future mandatory withdrawals from tax-deferred retirement accounts.
    • Keep an emergency fund on hand in case you run into unexpected expenses. An emergency fund should be liquid — in an account that isn’t at risk of significant fluctuation like the stock market. The tradeoff is that the value of liquid cash can be eroded by inflation. But a high-interest account allows you to earn compound interest. Compare savings accounts from these banks .
    • Are you a financial advisor looking to grow your business? SmartAsset AMP helps advisors connect with leads and offers marketing automation solutions so you can spend more time making conversions. Learn more about SmartAsset AMP .

    Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Dragos Condrea, ©iStock.com/busracavus

    The post Is It Wise to Convert 15% of My 401(k) Into a Roth IRA Each Year to Avoid Taxes and RMDs? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    401(k) Beneficiary Rules to Know
    SmartAsset5 days ago
    Retirement Withdrawal Strategies That Can Stretch Your Savings
    SmartAsset12 days ago
    How Deferred Compensation Works in South Carolina
    SmartAsset4 days ago
    How to Qualify to Open a Health Savings Account (HSA)
    SmartAsset19 days ago
    Ask an Advisor: I Withdrew $60k from My Retirement Plan This Year Which Increased My Medicare Premiums. Is It Permanent?
    SmartAsset1 day ago
    Can You Use Your HSA for a Gym Membership?
    SmartAsset11 days ago
    How to Invest in ETFs
    SmartAsset4 days ago
    How to Fund a Special Needs Trust
    SmartAsset18 days ago
    How Long Does Probate Take in Pennsylvania?
    SmartAsset14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Pros and Cons of Requiring Renters Insurance as a Landlord
    SmartAsset19 days ago
    I'm Selling My House and Netting $680k. Do I Have to Worry About Capital Gains Taxes?
    SmartAsset8 days ago
    How to Buy a Gold ETF
    SmartAsset18 days ago
    America's Richest Congressional Districts – 2024 Study
    SmartAsset5 days ago
    Ask an Advisor: When My Spouse Dies, Do I Get a Full Step-Up in Basis on My Home or Only the $250k Capital Gains Exemption?
    SmartAsset15 days ago
    What Is Negative Equity on a Loan?
    SmartAsset6 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    7 Estate Planning Tips for Those in Florida
    SmartAsset19 days ago
    Negative Gearing: What Is It and How Does It Work?
    SmartAsset7 days ago
    7 Landlord Requirements When Renting Out a Property
    SmartAsset19 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    What Is Disinvestment and How Can It Impact Your Portfolio?
    SmartAsset7 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    12 Ways to Get New Clients as a Financial Advisor
    SmartAsset20 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    How Much Does Probate Cost in Rhode Island?
    SmartAsset13 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy