Slinger has some very special cats and kittens hoping for a cozy, loving home. All are at Washington County Humane Society and each one has their own story.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Intake reason: Stray

Stray Good with cats: Unknown

Unknown Good with kids: Unknown, likely good

Unknown, likely good Good with dogs: Unknown

Halo is a cute, playful baby who’s full of energy and curiosity. Like most kittens, she’ll need lots of playtime and guidance as she grows. Another young cat or kitten in the home could be a great playmate to help her burn off that kitten energy.

👉 Meet Halo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Intake reason: Owner surrender – part of an outdoor colony

Owner surrender – part of an outdoor colony Good with cats/kids/dogs: Unknown

Chica came from an outdoor colony and is now ready for the indoor life. She’s a high-energy kitten who will thrive in a home that can give her time to play, learn, and grow.

👉 Meet Chica and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Intake reason: Owner surrender – part of an outdoor colony

Owner surrender – part of an outdoor colony Good with cats/kids/dogs: Unknown

Pumpkin is another lively little one from the same outdoor colony. He’ll do best with a family ready for the fun (and naps!) that come with a growing kitten.

👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Intake reason: Owner surrender – part of an outdoor colony

Owner surrender – part of an outdoor colony Good with cats/kids/dogs: Unknown

Salmon is a tuxedo baby with classic kitten energy. She’ll need playtime, toys, and patient humans to help her grow into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Salmon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Intake reason: Stray

Stray Good with cats: Yes; may benefit from a confident cat friend

Yes; may benefit from a confident cat friend Good with kids: Best with older, calm children

Best with older, calm children Good with dogs: Unknown

Jalapeno Butter is a sweet, playful boy with a loving personality. He enjoys affection and is tolerant of handling, but may need a little time to settle into a new home. He also has an independent side and appreciates some quiet time to himself. With patience and space to adjust, he’ll be ready to show off his playful nature.

👉 Meet Jalapeno Butter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Intake reason: Surrendered – moving

Surrendered – moving Good with cats: Unknown, but previously lived with several others

Unknown, but previously lived with several others Good with kids/dogs: Unknown

Henderson is a black kitten who has lived with multiple other cats before, so he may do well in a multi-cat home. Like all kittens, he’ll need playtime, structure, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Henderson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Intake reason: Owner surrender – part of an outdoor colony

Owner surrender – part of an outdoor colony Good with cats/kids/dogs: Unknown

Boo is a black baby from an outdoor colony who’s now looking for a safe indoor home. She’ll bring lots of energy and fun to a family ready for an active kitten.

👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Intake reason: Owner surrender – part of an outdoor colony

Owner surrender – part of an outdoor colony Good with cats/kids/dogs: Unknown

Cookie is another adorable orange-toned kitten from the outdoor colony group. She’ll thrive with people who can give her time to play hard and then snooze hard.

👉 Meet Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Special medical note: FeLV-positive (Feline Leukemia)

Mother Goose has Feline Leukemia (FeLV), a virus that affects the immune system. There is no cure, but many FeLV-positive cats live happy, comfortable lives with regular vet care and monitoring. She is currently doing well with no active health concerns related to FeLV.

Because FeLV can spread to other cats through close contact, adopters with other cats should talk with their veterinarian about testing and vaccination. Repeat testing is also recommended, as some cats may be able to fight off the virus.

👉 Meet Mother Goose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Intake reason: Stray

Stray Good with cats: Likely best as the only cat; gets overstimulated and hisses/growls when smelling other cats at WCHS

Likely best as the only cat; gets overstimulated and hisses/growls when smelling other cats at WCHS Good with kids/dogs: Unknown

Yunah is a friendly girl with a very “professional” petting policy. First, she’ll give you a careful sniff test. If you pass, you’ll earn a short petting session that might end when she’s had enough. She isn’t being mean—she just likes affection on her own terms and may do best as the only cat in a calm home.

👉 Meet Yunah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Intake reason: Surrendered – owner’s health

Surrendered – owner’s health Socialization: Unsocialized to people

Unsocialized to people Best placement: Working cat / indoor–outdoor or outdoor home

Binx is available as a Working Cat. She was previously an indoor cat but was never properly socialized to people, so she’s not a good fit as a cuddly house pet. WCHS feels she’ll be happiest in an indoor/outdoor or outdoor setup where she can do her own thing—perfect for a barn, shop, or property home. Her previous home reports she does well with other cats.

👉 Meet Binx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

All of these cats are waiting at Washington County Humane Society in Slinger, WI. To ask about any of them, call (262) 677-4388 or visit their adoptapet links above.

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family—or need a working barn cat—please consider one of these Slinger kitties. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.