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🐱 Playful Kittens & Special Cats Waiting for Homes in Slinger
Slinger has some very special cats and kittens hoping for a cozy, loving home. All are at Washington County Humane Society and each one has their own story.
Halo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Intake reason: Stray
- Good with cats: Unknown
- Good with kids: Unknown, likely good
- Good with dogs: Unknown
Halo is a cute, playful baby who’s full of energy and curiosity. Like most kittens, she’ll need lots of playtime and guidance as she grows. Another young cat or kitten in the home could be a great playmate to help her burn off that kitten energy.
👉 Meet Halo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chica
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Intake reason: Owner surrender – part of an outdoor colony
- Good with cats/kids/dogs: Unknown
Chica came from an outdoor colony and is now ready for the indoor life. She’s a high-energy kitten who will thrive in a home that can give her time to play, learn, and grow.
👉 Meet Chica and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pumpkin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red
- Intake reason: Owner surrender – part of an outdoor colony
- Good with cats/kids/dogs: Unknown
Pumpkin is another lively little one from the same outdoor colony. He’ll do best with a family ready for the fun (and naps!) that come with a growing kitten.
👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Salmon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Intake reason: Owner surrender – part of an outdoor colony
- Good with cats/kids/dogs: Unknown
Salmon is a tuxedo baby with classic kitten energy. She’ll need playtime, toys, and patient humans to help her grow into a confident adult cat.
👉 Meet Salmon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jalapeno Butter
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red
- Intake reason: Stray
- Good with cats: Yes; may benefit from a confident cat friend
- Good with kids: Best with older, calm children
- Good with dogs: Unknown
Jalapeno Butter is a sweet, playful boy with a loving personality. He enjoys affection and is tolerant of handling, but may need a little time to settle into a new home. He also has an independent side and appreciates some quiet time to himself. With patience and space to adjust, he’ll be ready to show off his playful nature.
👉 Meet Jalapeno Butter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Henderson
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Intake reason: Surrendered – moving
- Good with cats: Unknown, but previously lived with several others
- Good with kids/dogs: Unknown
Henderson is a black kitten who has lived with multiple other cats before, so he may do well in a multi-cat home. Like all kittens, he’ll need playtime, structure, and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Henderson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Intake reason: Owner surrender – part of an outdoor colony
- Good with cats/kids/dogs: Unknown
Boo is a black baby from an outdoor colony who’s now looking for a safe indoor home. She’ll bring lots of energy and fun to a family ready for an active kitten.
👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cookie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Intake reason: Owner surrender – part of an outdoor colony
- Good with cats/kids/dogs: Unknown
Cookie is another adorable orange-toned kitten from the outdoor colony group. She’ll thrive with people who can give her time to play hard and then snooze hard.
👉 Meet Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mother Goose
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or red
- Special medical note: FeLV-positive (Feline Leukemia)
Mother Goose has Feline Leukemia (FeLV), a virus that affects the immune system. There is no cure, but many FeLV-positive cats live happy, comfortable lives with regular vet care and monitoring. She is currently doing well with no active health concerns related to FeLV.
Because FeLV can spread to other cats through close contact, adopters with other cats should talk with their veterinarian about testing and vaccination. Repeat testing is also recommended, as some cats may be able to fight off the virus.
👉 Meet Mother Goose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yunah
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Intake reason: Stray
- Good with cats: Likely best as the only cat; gets overstimulated and hisses/growls when smelling other cats at WCHS
- Good with kids/dogs: Unknown
Yunah is a friendly girl with a very “professional” petting policy. First, she’ll give you a careful sniff test. If you pass, you’ll earn a short petting session that might end when she’s had enough. She isn’t being mean—she just likes affection on her own terms and may do best as the only cat in a calm home.
👉 Meet Yunah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Binx
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Intake reason: Surrendered – owner’s health
- Socialization: Unsocialized to people
- Best placement: Working cat / indoor–outdoor or outdoor home
Binx is available as a Working Cat. She was previously an indoor cat but was never properly socialized to people, so she’s not a good fit as a cuddly house pet. WCHS feels she’ll be happiest in an indoor/outdoor or outdoor setup where she can do her own thing—perfect for a barn, shop, or property home. Her previous home reports she does well with other cats.
👉 Meet Binx and apply to adopt on adoptapet
All of these cats are waiting at Washington County Humane Society in Slinger, WI. To ask about any of them, call (262) 677-4388 or visit their adoptapet links above.
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family—or need a working barn cat—please consider one of these Slinger kitties. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.