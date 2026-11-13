Looking for a feline friend in Slinger, WI? These adoptable cats at Washington County Humane Society are hoping someone like you will make them part of the family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Washington County Humane Society

Phone: (262) 677-4388

Intake reason: Stray

Stray Good with cats: Unknown

Unknown Good with kids: Unknown

Unknown Good with dogs: Unknown

Walmart is a cute, playful kitten with lots of energy and curiosity. Like most kittens, she’ll play hard, nap hard, and keep you smiling as she learns and grows. She’ll do best in a home that has time for play, training, and gentle guidance. Another young cat or kitten in the home can be a great playmate to help her burn off that kitten energy.

👉 Meet Walmart and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly cream/ivory

Mostly cream/ivory Shelter: Washington County Humane Society

Phone: (262) 677-4388

Intake reason: Transfer from Urban Cat Coalition

Transfer from Urban Cat Coalition Good with cats: Best as only cat (didn’t get along with cats in foster home)

Best as (didn’t get along with cats in foster home) Good with kids: Unknown

Unknown Good with dogs: Unknown

Unknown Medical/food info: On a prescription diet following a past diagnosis of salmonella (see shelter for details)

Brioche is “the sweetest loaf in town” and loves people. She’s friendly, social, and likes to be in the middle of the action, soaking up pets and attention. She’s talkative and enjoys being part of your daily routine. Because she prefers to be the only cat, she’s a great match for someone wanting one special feline companion to spoil.

👉 Meet Brioche and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Washington County Humane Society

Phone: (262) 677-4388

Intake reason: Stray

Stray Good with cats: Unknown

Unknown Good with kids: Unknown

Unknown Good with dogs: Unknown

Stevie is a classic playful tuxedo kitten, full of energy and ready to explore. Like other young kittens, he’ll need plenty of playtime, toys, and patient guidance as he grows. A home with time for interaction—or another young cat or kitten to wrestle and romp with—would be ideal.

👉 Meet Stevie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Slinger, WI, consider visiting Washington County Humane Society or giving them a call at (262) 677-4388 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.