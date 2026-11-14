Slidell’s sales and relationship roles are looking strong right now, especially in banking and healthcare outreach. If you like building connections and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: JPMorganChase

JPMorganChase Location: Slidell, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package)

Manage a portfolio of 80–100 small business clients with $1–$5M in annual revenue, offering deposit, cash management, and credit solutions up to about $500K. Good fit if you have at least 1 year in business banking or lending, enjoy in-person client visits, and want a role that blends sales, advice, and risk management at a major national bank.

Employer: Red River Bank

Location: Listed in Slidell search; job description location shows Lafayette, LA

Listed in Slidell search; job description location shows Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Private banking relationship role focused on higher-net-worth clients and tailored financial services. Best for someone who wants to grow a book of affluent clients and represent a Louisiana-based bank in a more specialized, relationship-heavy setting.

Employer: VitalCaring Group

Location: Slidell, LA (territory includes Covington, Hammond, Slidell, and the North Shore of the New Orleans metro)

(territory includes Covington, Hammond, Slidell, and the North Shore of the New Orleans metro) Type: Likely full-time, field-based

Likely Salary: Not listed (competitive pay & benefits noted)

Field sales and relationship role where you grow hospice referrals and support smooth care transitions. You’ll call on hospitals, physicians, and case managers, manage a territory, and use CRM tools—ideal if you have 2+ years of healthcare or related sales and want your sales work to directly impact patient care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—talking with a recruiter can open doors you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.